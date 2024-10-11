Q&A with Blackman defensive back Trey McGaffee

in other news
Q&A with Houston County running back Preston Mitchell
TN Varsity caught up with Houston County running back Preston Mitchell in this article now!
Tennessee Football: Top Wide Receivers in 2026
TN Varsity has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!
Tennessee Boys' Track State Favorites - DI Small, 3,200 Meters
TN Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!
TN Varsity High School Football Talk
Find out what some of the top players in the state are saying about football and sports now!
Tennessee Football: Top Fullbacks in 2026
TN Varsity has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!
in other news
Q&A with Houston County running back Preston Mitchell
TN Varsity caught up with Houston County running back Preston Mitchell in this article now!
Tennessee Football: Top Wide Receivers in 2026
TN Varsity has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!
Tennessee Boys' Track State Favorites - DI Small, 3,200 Meters
TN Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!