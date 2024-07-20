Q&A with Marion County defensive end Myles Mays
TN Varsity caught up with Marion County defensive end Myles Mays in this article now!What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?“Me and my brother go outside to do foot work.”What...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news