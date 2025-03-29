Q&A with Memphis Central wide receiver Andrus Farmer

TN Varsity caught up with Baylor School quarterback Briggs Cherry in this article now!
TN Varsity highlights the top returning football players in this region for the 2025 season now!
TN Varsity has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!
TN Varsity caught up with Christian Brothers wide receiver Javon Slaton in this article now!
TN Varsity highlights the top returning football players in this region for the 2025 season now!
TN Varsity caught up with Baylor School quarterback Briggs Cherry in this article now!
TN Varsity highlights the top returning football players in this region for the 2025 season now!
TN Varsity has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!