Q&A with Mitchell defensive end Kenderrius Robertson
TN Varsity caught up with Mitchell defensive end Kenderrius Robertson in this article now!How has everything with the football season been going so far?“Everything is going well so far, I can see t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news