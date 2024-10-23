Q&A with Sevier County defensive end Jaxson Perry

Advertisement

in other news

Tennessee Volleyball: Top Prospect Database in 2026

Tennessee Volleyball: Top Prospect Database in 2026

TN Varsity has updated our list of the top volleyball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Tennessee Football: Top Middle Linebackers in 2026

Tennessee Football: Top Middle Linebackers in 2026

TN Varsity has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Tennessee Track Top Athletes in 2025: 3,200 Meters

Tennessee Track Top Athletes in 2025: 3,200 Meters

TN Varsity has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Tennessee Volleyball: Top Athletes in 2026

Tennessee Volleyball: Top Athletes in 2026

TN Varsity has updated our list of the top volleyball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Tennessee Football: Top Linebackers in 2026

Tennessee Football: Top Linebackers in 2026

TN Varsity has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen

in other news

Tennessee Volleyball: Top Prospect Database in 2026

Tennessee Volleyball: Top Prospect Database in 2026

TN Varsity has updated our list of the top volleyball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Tennessee Football: Top Middle Linebackers in 2026

Tennessee Football: Top Middle Linebackers in 2026

TN Varsity has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Tennessee Track Top Athletes in 2025: 3,200 Meters

Tennessee Track Top Athletes in 2025: 3,200 Meters

TN Varsity has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 23, 2024
Q&A with Sevier County defensive end Jaxson Perry
Lucas Feddersen  •  TnVarsity
Publisher
Twitter
@TNVarsity
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In