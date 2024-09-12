Q&A with Sevier County tight end Jude Costner
TN Varsity caught up with Sevier County tight end Jude Costner in this article now!How has everything with the football season been going so far?“Our season has been going good; everyone has worked...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news