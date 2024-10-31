Tennessee Boys Track: Top Long Jumpers in 2025

in other news
Tennessee Boys Track: Top 300 Meter Hurdlers in 2025
TN Varsity has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!
Tennessee Baseball: Top Right Handed Pitchers in 2027
TN Varsity has updated our list of the top baseball players in the Class of 2027. Find out who made the cut!
Tennessee Football: Top Athletes in 2026
TN Varsity has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!
Tennessee Girl's Track Top Athletes in 2025: 100 Meter Hurdlers
TN Varsity has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!
TN Varsity Recruiting Updates
This week's recruiting updates: Ethan Spencer, Jaxson Perry, Samuel Proffitt, Ryan Gibson, and Blaine Yother.
in other news
Tennessee Boys Track: Top 300 Meter Hurdlers in 2025
TN Varsity has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!
Tennessee Baseball: Top Right Handed Pitchers in 2027
TN Varsity has updated our list of the top baseball players in the Class of 2027. Find out who made the cut!
Tennessee Football: Top Athletes in 2026
TN Varsity has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!
TN Varsity has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!
------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Girls Athletes by Event in 2025
2025 State Track Favorites
Top Boys Athletes by Event in 2026
Top Boys Athletes by Event in 2025