Tennessee Girls' Track State Favorites - DI Large, 200 Meters

in other news
Q&A with Sevier County tight end Jude Costner
TN Varsity caught up with Sevier County tight end Jude Costner in this article now!
Tennessee Girls' Basketball: Top Prospect Database in 2025
TN Varsity has updated our list of the top basketball players in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!
Tennessee Football: Top Fullbacks in 2025
TN Varsity has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2025. Find out who is included now!
Q&A with Mitchell defensive end Kenderrius Robertson
TN Varsity caught up with Mitchell defensive end Kenderrius Robertson in this article now!
Tennessee Baseball: Top Player Database in 2026
TN Varsity has updated our list of the top baseball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!
in other news
Q&A with Sevier County tight end Jude Costner
TN Varsity caught up with Sevier County tight end Jude Costner in this article now!
Tennessee Girls' Basketball: Top Prospect Database in 2025
TN Varsity has updated our list of the top basketball players in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!
Tennessee Football: Top Fullbacks in 2025
TN Varsity has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2025. Find out who is included now!
TN Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!
------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
2025 State Track Favorites
D1, Small Boys' 200 Meters - 9/13
D1, Large Girls' 200 Meters - 9/15
Top Boy's Athletes by Event in 2026
Top Girl's Athletes by Event in 2025
Top Boy's Athletes by Event in 2024
Top Girl's Athletes by Event in 2024
Top Boy's Athletes by Event in 2024
2024 Boys' State Track Favorites
2024 Girls' State Track Favorites