Advertisement

in other news

Tennessee Football: Top Offensive Guards in 2025

Tennessee Football: Top Offensive Guards in 2025

TN Varsity has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2025. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Tennessee Girls' Track State Favorites - DII, 200 Meters

Tennessee Girls' Track State Favorites - DII, 200 Meters

TN Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Tennessee Volleyball: Top Blockers in 2025

Tennessee Volleyball: Top Blockers in 2025

TN Varsity has updated our list of the top volleyball players in the Class of 2025. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Tennessee Football: Top Offensive Centers in 2025

Tennessee Football: Top Offensive Centers in 2025

TN Varsity has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2025. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Tennessee Girls' Track State Favorites - DI Small, 200 Meters

Tennessee Girls' Track State Favorites - DI Small, 200 Meters

TN Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen

in other news

Tennessee Football: Top Offensive Guards in 2025

Tennessee Football: Top Offensive Guards in 2025

TN Varsity has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2025. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Tennessee Girls' Track State Favorites - DII, 200 Meters

Tennessee Girls' Track State Favorites - DII, 200 Meters

TN Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Tennessee Volleyball: Top Blockers in 2025

Tennessee Volleyball: Top Blockers in 2025

TN Varsity has updated our list of the top volleyball players in the Class of 2025. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Published Sep 20, 2024
Tennessee Volleyball: Top Servers in 2025
Default Avatar
Lucas Feddersen  •  TnVarsity
Publisher
Twitter
@TNVarsity

TN Varsity has updated our list of the top volleyball players in the Class of 2025. Find out who is included now!

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

------------------

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

Top Players by Position in 2025

Blockers - 9/16

Defenders - 9/17

Hitters - 9/18

Passers - 9/19

Servers - 9/20

Athletes - 9/21

Database - 9/22

Top Players by Position in 2026

Blockers

Defenders

Hitters

Passers

Servers

Athletes

Database