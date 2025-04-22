Q&A with Austin East quarterback Nymire Jackson

Find out what some of the top players in the state are saying about football and sports now!
TN Varsity highlights the top returning football players in this region for the 2025 season now!
TN Varsity has updated our list of the top baseball players in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!
TN Varsity has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!
What are the top in-state football players saying about the 2025 football season? Find out more now!
Find out what some of the top players in the state are saying about football and sports now!
TN Varsity highlights the top returning football players in this region for the 2025 season now!
TN Varsity has updated our list of the top baseball players in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!