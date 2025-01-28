Q&A with Gatlinburg-Pittman defensive end Elijah Valentine

TN Varsity highlights the top returning football players in this region for the 2024 season now!
TN Varsity has updated our list of the top basketball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!
Who are among the candidates for our top 10 football players overall in the Class of 2026?
TN Varsity highlights the top returning football players in this region for the 2024 season now!
TN Varsity has updated our list of the top basketball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!
TN Varsity highlights the top returning football players in this region for the 2024 season now!
TN Varsity has updated our list of the top basketball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!
Who are among the candidates for our top 10 football players overall in the Class of 2026?