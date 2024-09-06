Advertisement

in other news

Tennessee Baseball: Top Shortstops in 2026

Tennessee Baseball: Top Shortstops in 2026

TN Varsity has updated our list of the top baseball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Tennessee Girls' Basketball: Top Point Guards in 2025

Tennessee Girls' Basketball: Top Point Guards in 2025

TN Varsity has updated our list of the top basketball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Tennessee Boys' Track State Favorites - DI Large, 100 Meters

Tennessee Boys' Track State Favorites - DI Large, 100 Meters

TN Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Tennessee Baseball: Top Third Basemen in 2026

Tennessee Baseball: Top Third Basemen in 2026

TN Varsity has updated our list of the top baseball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
TN Varsity Recruiting Updates

TN Varsity Recruiting Updates

This week's recruiting updates: Bryce Thompson, Tilton Pickett, Colton Carter, Ronald Davis-Suttles, and Keilan Harris.

 • Lucas Feddersen

in other news

Tennessee Baseball: Top Shortstops in 2026

Tennessee Baseball: Top Shortstops in 2026

TN Varsity has updated our list of the top baseball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Tennessee Girls' Basketball: Top Point Guards in 2025

Tennessee Girls' Basketball: Top Point Guards in 2025

TN Varsity has updated our list of the top basketball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Tennessee Boys' Track State Favorites - DI Large, 100 Meters

Tennessee Boys' Track State Favorites - DI Large, 100 Meters

TN Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Published Sep 6, 2024
Tennessee Baseball: Top Center Fielders in 2026
Default Avatar
Lucas Feddersen  •  TnVarsity
Publisher
Twitter
@TNVarsity

TN Varsity has updated our list of the top baseball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

------------------

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

Top Players by Position in 2026

Right Handed Pitchers

Left Handed Pitchers

Catchers

First Basemen

Second Basemen

Third Basemen - 9/2

Shortstops - 9/3

Infielders - 9/4

Outfielders - 9/5

Center Fielders - 9/6

Left Fielders - 9/7

Right Fielders - 9/8

Top Players by Position in 2025

Right Handed Pitchers

Left Handed Pitchers

Catchers

First Basemen

Second Basemen

Third Basemen

Shortstops

Infielders

Outfielders

Center Fielders

Left Fielders

Right Fielders

Pitchers

Utility Players

Database

Top Players by Position in 2027

Right Handed Pitchers

Left Handed Pitchers

Catchers

First Basemen

Second Basemen

Third Basemen

Shortstops

Infielders

Outfielders

Center Fielders

Left Fielders

Right Fielders

Pitchers

Utility Players

Database