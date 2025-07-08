Tennessee Football Preview: 5A, Region 5

TN Varsity predicts standings, preseason MVPs, and much more in this district preview now!
TN Varsity has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2028. Find out who is included now!
TN Varsity has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2028. Find out who is included now!
This week's recruiting updates: Sabastian Jones, William Mason, TJ Ward Jr., Colton Nabors, and Tobja Walters.
TN Varsity has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2028. Find out who is included now!
TN Varsity predicts standings, preseason MVPs, and much more in this district preview now!
TN Varsity has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2028. Find out who is included now!
TN Varsity has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2028. Find out who is included now!