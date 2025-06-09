Published Jun 9, 2025
Tennessee Girls Track: Top Shot Put Throwers in 2027
Lucas Feddersen  •  TnVarsity
Publisher
Twitter
@TNVarsity

TN Varsity has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2027. Find out who made the cut!

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

------------------

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

Top Boys Athletes by Event in 2028

100 Meters - 6/12

200 Meters - 6/13

400 Meters - 6/14

800 Meters - 6/15

Top Girls Athletes by Event in 2027

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

100 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put - 6/9

Triple Jump - 6/10

Database - 6/11

Top Boys Athletes by Event in 2027

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Database

Top Girls Athletes by Event in 2025

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

100 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Database

Top Boys Athletes by Event in 2026

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Database

Top Boys Athletes by Event in 2025

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Database

Top Girls Athletes by Event in 2026

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

100 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Database

2025 State Track Favorites

D1, Small Boys 3,200 Meters

D2 Boys 3,200 Meters

D1, Large Girls 3,200 Meters

D1, Small Girls 3,200 Meters

D2 Girls 3,200 Meters

D1, Large Boys 1,600 Meters

D1, Small Boys 1,600 Meters

D2 Boys 1,600 Meters

D1, Large Girls 1,600 Meters

D1, Small Girls 1,600 Meters

D2 Girls 1,600 Meters

D1, Large Boys 3,200 Meters

D2 Girls 400 Meters

D1, Large Boys 800 Meters

D1, Small Boys 800 Meters

D2 Boys 800 Meters

D1, Large Girls 800 Meters

D1, Small Girls 800 Meters

D2 Girls 800 Meters

D1, Small Girls 200 Meters

D2 Girls 200 Meters

D1, Large Boys 400 Meters

D1, Small Boys 400 Meters

D2 Boys 400 Meters

D1, Large Girls 400 Meters

D1, Small Girls 400 Meters

D1, Small Boys 200 Meters

D2 Boys 200 Meters

D1, Large Girls 200 Meters

D1, Large Boys 100 Meters

D1, Small Boys 100 Meters

D2 Boys 100 Meters

D1, Large Girls 100 Meters

D1, Small Girls 100 Meters

D2 Girls 100 Meters

D1, Large Boys 200 Meters