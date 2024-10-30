Advertisement

in other news

Tennessee Girl's Track Top Athletes in 2025: 100 Meter Hurdlers

Tennessee Girl's Track Top Athletes in 2025: 100 Meter Hurdlers

TN Varsity has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
TN Varsity Recruiting Updates

TN Varsity Recruiting Updates

This week's recruiting updates: Ethan Spencer, Jaxson Perry, Samuel Proffitt, Ryan Gibson, and Blaine Yother.

 • Lucas Feddersen
Tennessee Football: Top Offensive Athletes in 2026

Tennessee Football: Top Offensive Athletes in 2026

TN Varsity has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Tennessee Girl's Track Top Athletes in 2025: 3,200 Meters

Tennessee Girl's Track Top Athletes in 2025: 3,200 Meters

TN Varsity has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Q&A with Soddy Daisy defensive end Blaine Yother

Q&A with Soddy Daisy defensive end Blaine Yother

TN Varsity caught up with Soddy Daisy defensive end Blaine Yother in this article now!

Premium content
 • Lucas Feddersen

in other news

Tennessee Girl's Track Top Athletes in 2025: 100 Meter Hurdlers

Tennessee Girl's Track Top Athletes in 2025: 100 Meter Hurdlers

TN Varsity has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
TN Varsity Recruiting Updates

TN Varsity Recruiting Updates

This week's recruiting updates: Ethan Spencer, Jaxson Perry, Samuel Proffitt, Ryan Gibson, and Blaine Yother.

 • Lucas Feddersen
Tennessee Football: Top Offensive Athletes in 2026

Tennessee Football: Top Offensive Athletes in 2026

TN Varsity has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Published Oct 30, 2024
Tennessee Baseball: Top Catchers in 2027
Lucas Feddersen  •  TnVarsity
Publisher
Twitter
@TNVarsity

TN Varsity has updated our list of the top baseball players in the Class of 2027. Find out who made the cut!

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

------------------

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

Top Players by Position in 2027

Right Handed Pitchers - 10/28

Left Handed Pitchers - 10/29

Catchers - 10/30

First Basemen - 10/31

Second Basemen - 11/1

Third Basemen - 11/2

Shortstops - 11/3

Top Players by Position in 2026

Right Handed Pitchers

Left Handed Pitchers

Catchers

First Basemen

Second Basemen

Third Basemen

Shortstops

Infielders

Outfielders

Center Fielders

Left Fielders

Right Fielders

Pitchers

Utility Players

Database

Top Players by Position in 2025

Right Handed Pitchers

Left Handed Pitchers

Catchers

First Basemen

Second Basemen

Third Basemen

Shortstops

Infielders

Outfielders

Center Fielders

Left Fielders

Right Fielders

Pitchers

Utility Players

Database

basketball
Rivals150 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Rank
Prospect
Commit Status